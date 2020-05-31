Piper Sandler Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $75.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,234 shares of company stock worth $11,090,286 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.