Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $226,977.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,026.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,234 shares of company stock worth $11,090,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

