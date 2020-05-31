Credit Suisse Group Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $90.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,592.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $132,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,286. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

