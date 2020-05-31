Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

