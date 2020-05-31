Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,234 shares of company stock worth $11,090,286. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

