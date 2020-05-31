Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,234 shares of company stock worth $11,090,286. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 153,869 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 153,869 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc
CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
SunTrust Banks Boosts Essex Property Trust Price Target to $268.00
SunTrust Banks Boosts Essex Property Trust Price Target to $268.00
Piper Sandler Raises Zscaler Price Target to $75.00
Piper Sandler Raises Zscaler Price Target to $75.00
Zscaler PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird
Zscaler PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report