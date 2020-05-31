Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,016.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,592.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,234 shares of company stock worth $11,090,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

