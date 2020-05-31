Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target to $24.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.04. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.