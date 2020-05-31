Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target to $24.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.
NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.04. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.