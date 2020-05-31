UBS Group Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $90.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,286 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

