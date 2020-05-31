UBS Group Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $90.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,286 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 153,869 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 153,869 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc
CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
SunTrust Banks Boosts Essex Property Trust Price Target to $268.00
SunTrust Banks Boosts Essex Property Trust Price Target to $268.00
Piper Sandler Raises Zscaler Price Target to $75.00
Piper Sandler Raises Zscaler Price Target to $75.00
Zscaler PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird
Zscaler PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report