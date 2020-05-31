Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Provident Financial (LON:PFG) to Buy

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 470 ($6.18). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 364.78 ($4.80).

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.58) on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 542.20 ($7.13). The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.92.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

