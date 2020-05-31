Pivotal Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZUMZ. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Zumiez by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Zumiez by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

