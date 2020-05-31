Zacks: Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

