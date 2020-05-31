Zacks: Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

