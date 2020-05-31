Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $105.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $830,856.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

