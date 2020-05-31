Anthony Hayes Sells 400,000 Shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) major shareholder Anthony Hayes sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Hoth Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

