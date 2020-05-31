Zacks: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 72 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.89 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.