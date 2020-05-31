Rainer Blair Sells 3,330 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $166.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

