Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

WillScot stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -333.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.97. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WillScot by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

