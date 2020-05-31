Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.38.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

