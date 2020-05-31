Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 8,393 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLXS opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Plexus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Plexus in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

