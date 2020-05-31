Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $306.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 112,513 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,957,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 261,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Willdan Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 98,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

