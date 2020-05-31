Insider Selling: Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSTR stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 63.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 83.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.