William George Sells 4,800 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of POWI opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $113.82.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anthony Hayes Sells 400,000 Shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc Stock
Anthony Hayes Sells 400,000 Shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc Stock
Zacks: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Zacks: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Rainer Blair Sells 3,330 Shares of Danaher Co. Stock
Rainer Blair Sells 3,330 Shares of Danaher Co. Stock
Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WillScot
Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WillScot
Workhorse Group Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co
Workhorse Group Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co
Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 8,393 Shares of Plexus Corp. Stock
Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 8,393 Shares of Plexus Corp. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report