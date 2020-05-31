William George Sells 4,800 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of POWI opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $113.82.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

