Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 200,000 Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxart alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 650,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $1,859,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 834,669 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,700.38.

On Friday, May 8th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $2,537,292.85.

On Thursday, April 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $13,125,516.16.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $2.68 on Friday. Vaxart Inc has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

VXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.