Inamarie Johnson Sells 6,093 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $517,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63.

NYSE ZEN opened at $85.75 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 346.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zendesk by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 994.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

