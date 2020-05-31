Robert Berthold Espey Sells 15,007 Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 15,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.21, for a total transaction of C$573,450.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,349 shares in the company, valued at C$19,234,072.66.
Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 21st, Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of Parkland Fuel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total transaction of C$677,310.38.
- On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of Parkland Fuel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,314.12.
PKI opened at C$38.72 on Friday. Parkland Fuel Corp has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.06.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.
Parkland Fuel Company Profile
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
