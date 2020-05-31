Robert Berthold Espey Sells 15,007 Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 15,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.21, for a total transaction of C$573,450.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,349 shares in the company, valued at C$19,234,072.66.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of Parkland Fuel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total transaction of C$677,310.38.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of Parkland Fuel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,314.12.

PKI opened at C$38.72 on Friday. Parkland Fuel Corp has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.06.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

