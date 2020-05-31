Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BVN. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 119,181 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.