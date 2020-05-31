Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Stock Price Up 1%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53, approximately 531 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

