Mobilityone (LON:MBO) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Shares of Mobilityone Limited (LON:MBO) rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), approximately 157,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 981% from the average daily volume of 14,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.03.

About Mobilityone (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in the Far East. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals and mobile payment applications for retailers, which enable bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, ATM card payments, and cashbacks; and payment solution products and services, including bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

