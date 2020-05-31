JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on IWG from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 239 ($3.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IWG to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IWG from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.89) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.33. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 101.15 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IWG’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Mark Dixon bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78). Also, insider Francois Pauly bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

