Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) PT Raised to GBX 211 at Barclays

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.42 ($2.68).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.83. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 207.40 ($2.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.