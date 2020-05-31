Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.