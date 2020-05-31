Peter Barrett Sells 7,552 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PKI opened at $100.47 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

