SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of SFTBY opened at $22.84 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

