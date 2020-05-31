Jeffrey Stroburg Sells 25,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

REGI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

