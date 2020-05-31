Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Siemens from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Siemens has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

