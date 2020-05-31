J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George Sells 5,000 Shares

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $122.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

