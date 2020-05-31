Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

