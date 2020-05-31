SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFRGY. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SFRGY stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

