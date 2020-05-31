Langley Steinert Sells 24,011 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $634,370.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,108,812.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $623,805.78.

On Friday, May 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $297,148.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $303,390.10.

On Friday, May 15th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $271,575.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $266,173.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $359,947.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $598,594.23.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $592,351.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $278,779.32.

On Friday, May 1st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,615.24.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CarGurus by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 953,108 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in CarGurus by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 677,276 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

