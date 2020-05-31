James Vance Bertram Sells 28,700 Shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Stock

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$617,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 769,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,565,182.

James Vance Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of Keyera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.75, for a total value of C$435,000.00.

KEY opened at C$21.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.49. Keyera Corp has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.12.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

