First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,204 shares of company stock worth $13,807,925. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

