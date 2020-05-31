Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 578 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

DQ opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $168.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

