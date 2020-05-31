Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,229 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Motco bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

