Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forward Air by 603.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

