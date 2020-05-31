SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

SSRM opened at $19.23 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

