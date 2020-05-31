Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 59 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graham were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 180.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Graham by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen purchased 1,733 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $358.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

