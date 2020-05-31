Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cubic were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $338,062. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE CUB opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

