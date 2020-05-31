Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,336 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 61.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.42. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

