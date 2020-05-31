Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

