Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pra Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 80,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.29. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

