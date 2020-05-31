Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,278 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,844,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 50.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 509,962 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,203 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $4,064,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,417,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -153.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

